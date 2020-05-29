Two county commission races will be on the June ballot. The top 2 candidates will move on to the general election in November. District 1 and District 5 seats are up this year. In District 1, the incumbent Cindy Schwehr is challenged by Rockne Earles. In District 5, the seat is currently held by John Froelich who is not seeking re-election. The ballot will have Scott Cole’s name printed while Peter Paulson has publicly declared intent as a write-in candidate.
Each person was given the exact same questions. The responses are published for your information.
