Barnes County is a growing county, and the need for water out in the rural reaches – especially for farmers and ag producers – is growing along with it.
Perry Kapaun, manager of the Barnes Rural Water District, saw this need coming and secured $3 million in grants and about three-quarter-million dollars in loans to provide for Barnes County an additional slew of water storage reservoirs that will provide a considerable amount of additional water storage.
“I call them reservoirs, they’re storage tanks throughout our system,” Kapaun said. “We have about 1500 miles of pipeline, one treatment plant at Urbana, these reservoirs there’s underground storage at them and pumps and it basically grabs the water and pushes it farther down the road.”
Rural water functions differently from a municipal water supply. In the cities everything is looped; out in the country, where distances are vast, the pipelines serve the role of veins, pumping blood – or in this case water – from the heart – or in this case, the treatment plant. From one source flows the lifeblood of the whole county, and the storage reservoirs act as arteries, providing a location for water to collect and be funneled out to distant limbs – or in this case, towns, villages and farms/ranches.
Read the full story in your Times-Record May 27-29th Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.