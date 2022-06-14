Election Results
The unofficial County election results are in!
For District 24 Republican State Representative, Cole Christensen and Dwight Kiefert took the top two spots; a difference of less than 100 separated Phil Kleymann from Kiefert.
John Hoeven took a commanding primary win over Riley Kuntz on the Republican side as well. Katrina Christensen took the primary win over Michael Steele.
Running unopposed for the Democrats in District 24, Kaitlyn Huss won her primary.
For Barnes County Sheriff, Randy McClaflin was a clear winner with nearly triple the votes of challenger Wade Hannig.
County Measure 1 won overwhelmingly; as did County Measures 2 and 3.
For Valley City, the advisory vote on the sales tax extension passed; as did the second advisory note, with both extensions passing.
We are also grateful to announce the Valley City Times Record was overwhelmingly voted to continue to be the County Official Newspaper.
Breaking news has informed us that Phil Hatcher and Darin Anderson have both kept their seats on the school board. 
For more results, stay tuned to Facebook and check out Thursday's Times-Record.

