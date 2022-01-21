ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is increasing outflow from Baldhill Dam located near Valley City, North Dakota, to lower Lake Ashtabula before spring runoff.
Although the area experienced extreme drought conditions late last year, snowpack recently measured in the drainage area above the dam currently indicates an increased potential for spring flooding. Therefore, the reservoir will be lowered to create room for spring runoff.
The Corps will increase releases from 160 cubic feet per second, or cfs, to 200 cfs on Monday, Jan. 23, with a target lake level of 1,259 feet by March 15. Users should use extreme caution on the river ice below the reservoir as these releases can cause unsafe conditions. Additional adjustments may occur as the spring melt approaches.