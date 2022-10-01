Lake Ashtabula and Dam Shot

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will drawdown or lower levels of two North Dakota reservoirs, Lake Ashtabula behind Baldhill Dam, near Valley City, starting Monday, Oct. 3, and Homme Lake behind Homme Reservoir, near Park River, starting in November.

Both drawdowns normally occur in the fall and winter to allow room for spring runoff.

