ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will continue to delay the opening of the campground facilities at Lake Ashtabula due to impacts from flooding until May 19.
Campgrounds were scheduled to open May 1, but snowpack and flooding conditions are preventing safe access to most of the camping facilities. Campgrounds affected include East Ashtabula Crossing, West Ashtabula Crossing, Eggert’s Landing and Mel Rieman Recreation Area.
For further information on the camping/recreation situation at Lake Ashtabula please contact the Lake Ashtabula recreation office at (701) 845-2970.
The Corps of Engineers is the nation’s leading federal providers of outdoor recreation. The St. Paul District operates 49 recreation areas, ranging from public boat landings along the Mississippi River to visitor centers at our locks to full-service campgrounds.