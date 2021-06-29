Between Valley City and Jamestown on I-94, there is a pair of unassuming green signs—one facing the eastbound drivers, the other the southbound cars, which read “Continental Divide Elev. 1490”. Maybe you’ve wondered what the signs mark—is it what it sounds like? Does it really mark the invisible north-south line that “splits” the North American continent in half? Nope.
In fact, it has more to do with water than with land. And there isn’t just one in North America, but six.
Each is a drainage divide, marking the boundary of waters that flow to particular oceans or seas. Every body of water within the boundaries of the same continental divide ultimately drains into the same ocean or sea. The Laurentian Divide (also known as the Northern Divide), which is marked with the signs between Valley City and Jamestown, demarcates the waters that flow north to the Hudson Bay and those that flow south to the Gulf of Mexico. In fact, it separates drainages to the Hudson Bay and Arctic Ocean from all other drainages in North America.
