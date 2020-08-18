The intersections of 2nd and 6th Street NW along the 5th Ave NW corridor will be closed for paving operations. The intersections will remain closed until paving operations are completed later this week.
The current detour route will remain in effect. The detour runs from Main Street to 9th Avenue NW and then back to 5th Avenue NW via 12th Street NW.
Updated maps for all road closures will be posted on the City of Valley City’s webpage http://www.valleycity.us/engineers/ when they are taking affect. If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact KLJ at (701)-845-4980.