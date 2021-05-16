The westbound parking lane on Main Street will be closed from Central Avenue to east of 3rd Avenue NE beginning Monday May 17th, 2021 for construction operations. The roadway will be open to traffic.
Signalized intersections on Main Street at Central Avenue and 2nd Avenue will not be in operation starting Tuesday, May 18, 2021. 4‐way stops will be in place at each intersection. Pedestrian traffic will be routed through sidewalk detours.
Updated maps for all construction phases will be posted on the City of Valley City’s webpage http://www.valleycity.us/engineers/ when they are taking affect. If you have any questions regarding
the project, please contact KLJ at (701)‐845‐4980.