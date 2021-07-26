The southbound and northbound parking lanes on Central Avenue will be closed from Main Street to 4th Street South beginning Monday July 26, 2021 for construction operations. The roadway will remain open to thru traffic. Parking will not be permitted on the street. Pedestrian traffic will be routed through sidewalk detours utilizing temporary ramps and crossings.
Updated maps for all road closures will be posted on the City of Valley City’s webpage http://www.valleycity.us/engineers/ when they are taking affect. If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact KLJ at (701)-845-4980.