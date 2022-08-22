Beginning August 22nd, 2022, construction will begin at the intersection of 8th Ave SW and Wintershow Road at the Petro Serve USA entrance. Concrete removal work will begin in this intersection and progress with curb widening and placement of new concrete pavement. The intersection will remain open while work is ongoing utilizing temporary gravel surfacing. A truck detour will be provided while work is occurring in the intersection.
Updated maps for all road closures and detours will be posted on the City of Valley City’s webpage https://www.valleycity.us/engineers when they are taking affect. If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact KLJ at (701)-845-4980.