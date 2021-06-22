Starting June 22nd, 2021, the intersection of Main Street West and 7th Avenue West will be closed through June 23rd to June 24th, 2021 for paving operations. A detour route will be in effect for the Main Street closure. The detour route will run from 9th Avenue Northwest to 2nd Street Northwest then back to Main Street via 5th Avenue Northwest.
Following completion of paving operations on Main Street West, 7th Avenue Northwest will be closed from Main Street West to 4th Street Northwest, and 4th Street Northwest will also be closed from 8th Avenue Northwest to 7th Avenue Northwest. This closure for Phase 2 of construction is anticipated to continue through the end of July. A detour route will not be provided for this phase of the project.
Updated maps for all road closures will be posted on the City of Valley City’s webpage http://www.valleycity.us/engineers/ when they are taking affect. If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact KLJ at (701)-845-4980.