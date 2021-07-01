Starting July 2nd, 2021, the temporary stop signs placed at the intersections of 2nd Street SW and 6th Avenue SW, 3rd Street SW and 6th Avenue SW, and 3rd Street SW and 7th Avenue SW will be removed. The intersections will return to being uncontrolled.
Updated maps for all road closures and updated sign layouts will be posted on the City of Valley City’s webpage http://www.valleycity.us/engineers/ when they are taking affect. If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact KLJ at (701)-845-4980.