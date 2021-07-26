Starting July 26th, 2021, 4th Street Northwest will be closed from the intersection of 8th Avenue Northwest to the intersection of 7th Avenue Northwest.
7th Avenue Northwest will remain closed from Main Street West to 4th Street Northwest. This closure is anticipated to continue through August. A detour route will not be provided for this phase of the project.
Updated maps for all road closures will be posted on the City of Valley City’s webpage http://www.valleycity.us/engineers/ when they are taking affect. If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact KLJ at (701)-845-4980.