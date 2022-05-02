Beginning May 2nd, 2022, 6th Street NW will be closed from 5th Avenue NW to Central Avenue North. The closure will remain in effect until the corridor is reconstructed, which is anticipated to be early August.
No detour route for motorized vehicles has been signed, pedestrians are advised to follow the posted detour routes which will be in affect for the duration of the project.
Updated maps for all road closures will be posted on the City of Valley City’s webpage https://www.valleycity.us/engineers when they are taking affect. If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact KLJ at (701)-845-4980.