Beginning June 12th, 2022, the intersection of 5th Avenue NW and 6th Street NW will be closed for paving preparations in addition to the 6th Street NW closure to Central Avenue N. The intersection closure is anticipated to be in effect for 4 days, and it will be re-opened for traffic end of the day June 15th, 2022.
No detour route for motorized vehicles has been signed, pedestrians are advised to follow the posted detour routes which will be in affect for the duration of the project.
Updated maps for all road closures will be posted on the City of Valley City’s webpage https://www.valleycity.us/engineers when they are taking affect. If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact KLJ at (701)-845-4980.