Starting July 16th, 2020, the intersection of 5th Avenue NW and 6th Street NW will be closed. The intersection will remain closed until underground utility work is complete. 2nd Street NW will remain open during the duration of the closure.
The current detour route will remain in effect. The detour runs from Main Street to 9th Avenue NW and then back to 5th Avenue NW via 12th Street NW.
Updated maps for all road closures will be posted on the City of Valley City’s webpage http://www.valleycity.us/engineers/ when they are taking affect. If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact KLJ at (701)-845-4980.