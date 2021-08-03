Beginning Wednesday August 4th, 2021, 2nd Avenue SE will be closed from Main Street E to 2nd Street SE and from College Street SE to 6th Street SE for a mill and overlay. Parking will not be allowed on either side of the roadways. The roads will reopen following completion of the construction operations. Construction operations are anticipated to be completed by the end of the day.
Updated maps for all road closures will be posted on the City of Valley City’s webpage http://www.valleycity.us/engineers/ when they are taking affect. If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact KLJ at (701)-845-4980.