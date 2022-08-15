Beginning August 17th, 2022, milling operations will begin on 12th Street North with paving to begin August 18th, 2022. Paving operations are expected to be completed on Saturday, August 20th, 2022. The roadway will remain open during construction activities and traffic will be controlled by flaggers and pilot car. Parking will be prohibited within the work limits during this time.
Updated maps for all road closures will be posted on the City of Valley City’s webpage https://www.valleycity.us/engineers when they are taking affect. If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact KLJ at (701)-845-4980.