Phase 1 Construction Map KLJ August 2023

Construction Update – Paving Improvement District 125 – 2nd Ave NE/4th St NE and 3rd St NE/3rd Ave NE Street Reconstruction

Phase 1: 2nd Ave NE continues to be closed to traffic from 2nd St NE to 5th St NE. No detour route for motorized vehicles will be provided, temporary pedestrian access routes are being provided.

