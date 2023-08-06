Construction Update – Paving Improvement District 125 – 2nd Ave NE/4th St NE and 3rd St NE/3rd Ave NE Street Reconstruction
Phase 1: 2nd Ave NE continues to be closed to traffic from 2nd St NE to 5th St NE. No detour route for motorized vehicles will be provided, temporary pedestrian access routes are being provided.
Beginning Monday, August 7, 2023, work on 4th St NE will be extended east past the alley between 3rd St NE and 4th St NE. Access to properties along the alley will be provided from 3rd St NE. No access will be available from 4th St NE.
Updated maps for all road closures will be posted on the City of Valley City’s webpage https://www.valleycity.us/engineers when they are taking affect. If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact KLJ at (701)-845-4980.