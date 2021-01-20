Until recently, only one of the world’s 14 highest peaks hadn’t been summited during the winter. That changed when a team of climbers stepped onto the 28,251 foot peak of K2 on January 16th, 16 hours after they left their tents at high camp. The team of 10 Sherpas and Nepalis gathered just below the summit of the 2nd highest peak on earth, so they could reach the top as a team. They took the final steps to the summit while singing the Nepalese National Anthem.
