A very special event will commemorate the birth of Jesus this weekend at the Connect Church in Valley City. On Saturday, Dec. 11, Breakfast at the Manger will be held to celebrate Christmas, and also to offer area residents the chance to experience a variety of activities along with breakfast in a family friendly environment.
According to Associate Pastor JoAnn Stack of Connect Church, this will be the second year of the event, as the church was not able to host the event last year due to the COVID pandemic. The annual event was first held in 2019. Stack added that Breakfast at the Manger is a free event open to anyone.
“The purpose is to invite the community to celebrate Jesus’ birth during this Christmas season,” Stack said. “Families are welcome to go through the different activities we have.”
