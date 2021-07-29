Congratulations Ivy Real Estate Group
Yard of the Week #6 Winners - Dr. James and Sharon Buhr,
613 Chautauqua Blvd, Valley City
(with special thanks to Hayden Botz, who has been caring for their yard while they were on vacation and assisting with gardening)
This summer, Ivy Real Estate Group has teamed up with the Times-Record in collecting nominations to award weekly winners the honor of “Yard of the Week” in Valley City. The Ivy team encourages all to share the lawns you feel deserve to be awarded “Yard of the Week” by emailing yard @ivyrealestate group.com or calling (701) 840-5044.