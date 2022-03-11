Blush Boutique and Thrivent hosted a Fashion and Finance event at the Nome Schoolhouse recently. This event inspired the Times-Record to join with Blush and ask Times-Record readers and followers to choose their favorite outfit from the Blush Boutique spring line.
Blush Boutique models Emily Klein, Grace Tangen and Megan Haugrud joined Blush owner, Penny Wolla, in showcasing spectacular spring fashions for every occasion.
The favorite outfit, displayed to the right by model Megan Haugrud wearing a denim jacket with fun floral print spring sundress underneath (pictured to the right and #6 on the TR Fashion Page).
Congratulations to our winners:
Kaneia Kinney won a $20 gift certificate to Blush Boutique.
Holly Neuberger won a three months subscription to the Valley City Times-Record.
The Times-Record staff was grateful to see so many entries in this contest.
Publisher Tina Olson and her staff want to encourage you to keep watching your local Times-Record for local news and sports, opinion discussion and fun contests like these.