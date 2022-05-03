- Passion and love for her students, classes, colleagues, and school district.
- Incredible creative abilities, innovation, and real-life applications.
- Inspirational and motivating for all her students.
- She spends countless hours helping students succeed in and out of the classroom and with activities.
Josh Johnson, VCPS Superintendent, announced today in a press release that Mrs. Annette Beattie has been voted the 2022 Valley City Public Schools Teacher of the Year.
Mrs. Beattie teaches Technology Education at the Valley City Junior and Senior High School and since joining our school district in 2017, Mrs. Beattie has had an incredible impact on students, staff, parents, and our community. She is being recognized for this honor for so many reasons, but a few of her amazing impacts have included:
Mrs. Annette Beattie is responsible for creating the Hi-Liner State Champion VEX Robotics Program at VCHS. Since beginning this program, the number of students competing in this program has grown each year. The success of her students is reflective of the leadership that she has provided all of them in the VEX Robotics Program.
Please help us congratulate Mrs. Annette Beattie on Wednesday, May 4th at 5:00 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center, where we will formally announce our 2022 Teacher of the Year and recognize our outstanding retirees of Valley City Public Schools. Congratulations Mrs. Beattie on this honor and we are so thankful for all that you do for our school district and community. You embody the true spirit of Hi-Liner Pride at Valley City Public Schools.
