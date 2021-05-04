Valley City Public Schools is proud to announce the selection of Mrs. Becky Goven as the 2021 Teacher of the Year.
During a special announcement held this morning at Washington Elementary, Mrs. Goven was honored with the Teacher of the Year award in front of her students, colleagues, and family.
Mrs. Becky Goven has been an leader in education within the school district at all levels. She places high expectations upon her students, challenging and motivating them to achieve more than they ever believed was possible. Becky is a kind and humble colleague to other educators and is always willing to share her knowledge, skills, and abilities with them. Becky has been instrumental in leading district-wide initiatives in the past couple of years. Presently, Becky serves as leader for the coordinated school health council, district representative on the TLC Childcare Board, and school representative on the professional development committee. According to Washington Elementary Principal Chad Lueck, “Mrs. Goven is as good as they get when it comes to teachers.
She is willing to tackle any obstacle whether large or small, and she does so with an amazing passion and energy. Her classroom is vibrant and full of life. ALL of her students feel welcomed, loved and supported within her classroom walls. You can often find her in her classroom providing supports to her students long after the final bell has rung.”
Mrs. Becky Goven has been teaching at Valley City Public Schools for the past 10 years. Becky
becomes the 42nd educator since 1982 to be named the VCPS Teacher of the Year. Becky and her husband Grant have 5 children, Carly, Greta, Garet, Jack, Henry. Mrs. Goven will receive her award as the Valley City Public Schools Teacher of the Year on Wednesday, May 5th at 5:00pm in the Hi-Liner Activity Center during the 2021 VCPS Celebration of Achievement and Excellence Program.