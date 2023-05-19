Be sure to check out the local graduates in today’s Times-Record 2023 Graduation Edition...
VCHS has also shared a link to watch the graduation ceremony, May 21, 2:30 p.m., that can be found here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmgedNI9y3A
*Special note shared from Superintendent Josh Johnson with VCPS families and friends via Facebook on May 18th:
Last week, our Air Conditioning in the Hi-Liner Activity Center malfunctioned. The cause was either a lightning strike or simply the age of the unit. I've attached a picture from the panel. Thankfully, the issue (fire?) didn't expand beyond this panel.
While we did place a rush on this very costly and hard to find replacement part, it is very unlikely that the AC will be repaired in the HAC prior to Senior High Graduation on Sunday, May 21st. Please help us by letting your family and friends know that it may be warm in the HAC on Sunday. Regardless of what temperatures will be in the gym on Sunday, we are looking forward to celebrating our outstanding graduating senior class of 2023!
Thank you for your understanding,
Josh Johnson
Be sure and pick up your May 19th-21st Times-Record edition to see all the graduates in print at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), our ocal gas stations and grocery store or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.
