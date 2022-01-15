Transformational project will create a hub for history, ecology, sustainability, and conservation
MEDORA, North Dakota – Following an extensive selection process, Confluence, a nationally recognized landscape architecture, planning, and urban design firm with offices in North Dakota, was selected by the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation (TRPLF) as the landscape architecture firm of record for the forthcoming presidential library in Medora, North Dakota. Confluence will be working with lead Design Landscape Architect and Architect Snшhetta, as well as Architect of Record JLG.
“Confluence has deep roots in North Dakota and they bring exciting ideas for how we can not only repair the native ecology on this site, but invite the public and the ranching community into the restoration process,” said Edward F. O’Keefe, CEO of TRPL. “Through educational partnerships with North Dakota schools and universities, public tours, and events over the next several years, we look forward to working with their team to promote conservation and love for the land, interests for which President Theodore Roosevelt was famed.”
The Confluence team will work closely with New York-based design firm Snшhetta, which envisions the Library as a journey through a landscape of diverse habitats and destinations providing spaces for reflection and activity, and the primary building. These experiences are found along an elevated boardwalk that will connect to a network of more naturalized paths and the 144-mile-long Maah Daah Hey Trail.
Restoration of the native ecology will begin immediately, with the collection of seeds from the surrounding landscape in partnership with North Dakota State University. Initial efforts will focus on the removal of invasive species and the propagation and reintroduction of native plants with consideration for future maintenance needs and uses including controlled livestock grazing.
“The landscape will be an extension of Snшhetta’s immersive, experiential design for the library,” said Terry Minarik, PLA, ASLA, Principal at Confluence. “We were inspired by the idea that this is not just a place for learning, but a place for fearless participation. We want to create opportunities for people to live out the library’s core tenets of daring greatly, thinking boldly, living passionately, and caring deeply. In the process, we will repair and rebuild this uniquely American landscape for future generations to enjoy. We see this as an opportunity for citizenship in action.”