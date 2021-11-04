The regular County Commission Meeting on Tuesday morning began with Dave Lokken speaking on behalf of about a dozen Barnes County residents, concerning the number and frequency of rural burglaries in the area. Lokken expressed his and other citizens’ frustrations with the lack of information about the burglaries and the investigations and wanted to know what local law enforcement is doing to catch the individual(s) responsible.
Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin said that there have been numerous reports of burglaries at farmsteads in the county, both abandoned and occupied, and that the investigations into these incidents remain ongoing.
Read the full story in your Thursday, November 4th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.