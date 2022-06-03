Concept Dentistry has been working in its new location since the end of April, a luxurious new 8,000 square-foot facility that blends the soothing atmosphere of a spa with a state-of-the-art dental facility.
“People don’t love coming in to the dentist, so we wanted to do something that was a little different,” Ann Slama, one of the three dentists at the facility and a long-time part of Concept Dentistry, told the Times-Record. “The feedback we’ve been getting … is that people feel like they’re at a spa. A good calming vibe, so we can at least feel that way when they first come into the office, they are off to a good start.”
The new location, located at 1150 Main Street in Valley City, next to the Subway, is the culmination of over a year’s worth of work and the capstone at the end of 12 years of dental services provided to the Valley. This is just one of five locations that Concept Dentistry runs, and the size and design of it serves to benefit both the patients and also the staff.
