Human and machine worked together to try and conquer ‘The Hill”. Men, women and children of various ages and experience, mounted their motorcycles and with the revving of engines, would climb the steep hill which lies southeast of Sky Lanes in Valley City. This year, the hill was 230 feet from bottom to top.
It was the 45th Annual Dakota Riders Hill Climb. With over 70 bikes registered, the sound of well-oiled machines rang through the air on a beautiful sunny day in Valley City.
The Hill Climb used to be on Father’s Day, weekend. But in recent years, organizers found that August was a better time and was a bit more convenient for both riders and spectators alike. And being on Father’s Day weekend it would also be the same weekend as The Rally in the Valley.
After all the classes had run, they would take the fastest times and have a “Best of the Best” climb to see who would be crowned King or Queen of the Hill for 2023. This year there was a repeat winner, Mitch Dahl.
Here are the results from this year’s Hill Climb:
150 Class - Cody Chyle, 6.929 seconds
250 Class - Brad Berg, 6.606
450 Class - Shawn Jelinek, 5.951
600 Class - Mitch Dahl, 5.661
Open Class - Chad Jelinek, 6.107
Powder Class - Amy Dahl, 8.57
Senior Class - Justin Odegaard, 6.52
Mini 50 - Gradyn Smestad, 104 Feet
Mini 65 - Corbyn Odegaard, 191 Feet
Mini 85 - Cash Odegaard, 190 feet
80 Open - Mitch Dahl, 6.166 seconds
The KING OF THE HILL for 2023 was Mitch Dahl with a time of 5.166 seconds
Be sure and pick up your August 29th Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.