King and Queens of the Hill
Photo Courtesy of K Photography

Human and machine worked together to try and conquer ‘The Hill”. Men, women and children of various ages and experience, mounted their motorcycles and with the revving of engines, would climb the steep hill which lies southeast of Sky Lanes in Valley City. This year, the hill was 230 feet from bottom to top.

It was the 45th Annual Dakota Riders Hill Climb. With over 70 bikes registered, the sound of well-oiled machines rang through the air on a beautiful sunny day in Valley City.

