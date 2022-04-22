A Fargo-based business partnership is breathing new life into the old Woodland Steakhouse building, transforming the building into a new event space location, sized for up to 300 people and capable of indoor and outdoor entertainment.
“Growing up in a small town, I’m a firm believer that in order to be successful in a smaller community, it’s imperative to support local as much as possible,” Jon Rustvang, a partner with 845 Holdings, LLC, the company responsible for restoring not only the old Woodland, but other top-tier event spaces in Fargo and beyond, said. “I’m enjoying the partnerships that we’re building with local tradespeople and it’s been a great experience meeting so many wonderful contractors in this community.”
Intent on providing venue space for hosting weddings, corporate and private gatherings and entertainment options, this is the latest move by 845 Holdings in their mission to provide “beautiful spaces for gatherings.” Their other locations include the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo and RiverHaven Events Center in Moorhead.
Yet all partners in this venture have ties to Valley City.
