You never get a second chance to make a great first impression. “Community Impressions” is a North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension program which allows communities to get an honest feel for how a visitor may see their town. According to Jodi Bruns, NDSU Leadership and Civic Engagement Specialist, “This program is designed to help build healthy vibrant communities, a 21st century workforce and a smart, efficient infrastructure.” She states that the premise of the program is a group of volunteers from two communities make unannounced visits to each other’s town, then report their findings to the other town’s residents and leaders. Bruns goes on to say that the idea is to help communities learn about their strengths and weaknesses through the eyes of a first-time visitor, then use that information to improve themselves
Susan Milender, NDSU Extension Agent in Barnes County and member of the local Community Impressions committee, states that “Most communities, like people, don’t realize what type of impression they portray to visitors because they conceptualize their town in a certain way and assume others see their town in the same light.” Through this community exchange program, volunteers from Oakes, ND made an incognito visit to Valley City and recorded their first impression. Through a grant from the Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation, a group of volunteers will be going to Oakes to do the same for them. Milender believes that “hearing about Valley City’s assets from an outside, unbiased perspective gives community leaders and residents the opportunity to view our community in a new light and develop a list of action items for community development.”