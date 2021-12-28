Though the weather outside was turning frightful, the atmosphere within St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Valley City was truly delightful, with live music, home-cooked food and fellowship served up in abundance on a crisp, cold Christmas Eve.
“Nobody wants to be home alone on the holidays,” Jessica Storhoff, parish office administrator for St. Catherine’s, said of the event. “That’s why we did it, this is for the people who are home alone or don’t have any place else to go … so why not? People and food equals happiness, so let’s feed them.”
