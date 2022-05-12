The Valley City Community Gardens Steering Committee recently held their annual meeting.
Local gardeners were able to sign up for their individual garden plots. The Committee has several open plots for rent now.
The plots measure 20x20 feet and the cost is $40 per plot. The community gardens are located on the south side of Valley City just south of 10th street and 14th avenue. The Committee offers youth plots for $20. Children need to be between the ages of 5 + 17 and be gardening with an adult to qualify.
The community gardens are located on land donated for use by Riverside Gardens Nursery and the owner, Denise Majerus.
Read the full story in your Thursday, May 12th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.