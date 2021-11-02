Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation (SVCF) Executive Director Andrea Nelson reminds organizations in Barnes County that there are grant opportunities available through the SVCF. Currently, the foundation is accepting applications for the 2022 Community Wellness for All Grant Program.
Charitable organizations or programs are encouraged to apply for grant funds to provide low-income individuals the opportunity to participate in health and wellness programs in the area.
