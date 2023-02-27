By TR Staff, trpub@times-online.com
The Valley City Community Closet will be open on Monday, March 7, from 5-7 p.m. in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 138 3rd Street NW. All items are free with all welcome to attend.
The Community Closet is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping those in need by bringing in donated clothing items and then hosting events like these. People can look through the items and take what they find or need at no charge. Clothing items are available in multiple sizes and for all genders in a family.
If you’re interested in volunteering or donating items, contact Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 701-845-1328 or Kalyn at 701-840-8850.
