The Community Closet of Valley City is dedicated to help individuals and families in need by providing them with free essential items like clothing and household products.
This holiday season, they’re hosting a Christmas Drive and ask that community members consider donating anything from toys to body wash. These items can be either gently used or new.
They’re sure to bring those who receive them some extra Christmas cheer. Here are the items the community closet is looking for:
• Toys for ages baby-teens
• Women: Perfume, body spray, body wash, body lotion
• Men: Cologne, body spray, body wash, body lotion
• Wrapping paper
• Gift cards
• Monetary donations will also be accepted which will be used to buy two items
Items can be dropped of at the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center, 801 Valley Avenue SE, Valley City.
The closet is located at 138 3rd St NW, Valley City but is closed for walk-in access. Please message or call 701-840-8850 for drop off arrangements or pick-up needs.