The North Dakota Department of Commerce and RoleCall will be hosting a webinar to discuss the state’s comprehensive workforce initiative geared at assisting those interested in relocating to North Dakota.
During a recent immersion tour, community champions from across North Dakota gathered in Bismarck for a training session organized by RoleCall and Commerce’s Workforce Division. At the training, community champions networked amongst each other and were presented information about the refreshed Find the Good Life strategy and the process of recruiting new residents to North Dakota. A total of 60 community champions from communities across the state were selected to assist with the state’s workforce relocation efforts.
“People across the state are buying into this concept and have committed to investing their time and community connections to support jobseekers who are considering North Dakota,” Commerce Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe said. “It was great to see so many join us for the training in Bismarck and online to learn more about how to welcome potential new workers to our businesses and new neighbors in our communities.”
This unique approach to talent attraction was developed in partnership with RoleCall, a national talent attraction agency. Founders Winona Dimeo-Ediger and Tim Carty have been working with the Department of Commerce since November 2021 to create a holistic strategy that highlights the variety of opportunities available across the state to new North Dakota residents.
“North Dakota just became the first state in the country to tackle talent attraction in this proactive, personalized way,” said RoleCall Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer Winona Dimeo-Ediger. “The combination of technical infrastructure and real local connections to pave the way for newcomers to the state is truly the future of talent attraction. It makes perfect sense that a place as innovative and entrepreneurial as North Dakota would be the national leader in this area. Every city and state in the country is competing for talent right now. North Dakota was the one to step out in front and do something about it.”
In addition to the community champion training, the tour included several stops in areas across the state including, Dickinson, Medora, Minot, Williston, Garrison, Bismarck and Mandan. At each stop, members of RoleCall and Commerce met with local leaders, residents, businesses, and organizations to learn more about unique workforce needs specific to each area and promote Find the Good Life.
“What an inspiring day for North Dakota!” Founder and Executive Director of Growing Small Towns Rebecca Undem said. “I’m excited to be a part of this people-centric approach to tackling North Dakota’s workforce challenge. We all left the training even more thrilled to call North Dakota home and to share that love with newcomers.”
A webinar highlighting the what, why, and how behind the state’s workforce attraction program will be held from 10-11 a.m. on June 23. Registration for the event can be found at belegendary.link/FTGL-ND.