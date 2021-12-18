Arndt joined the North Dakota Highway Patrol in January 2007, after receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from North Dakota State University in 2006. He attended the Highway Patrol Academy, graduating in June 2007. Following graduation, Trooper Arndt was stationed in Bismarck as a traffic enforcement trooper from June 2007 until December 2013. He was promoted to Sergeant and transferred to Minot, serving as a regional sergeant until July 2014. He then moved to Bismarck to serve as a Field Training Officer at the Law Enforcement Academy (LETA) until July 31, 2021. On August 1, he was named the Sergeant for the newly created criminal interdiction team.Lt. Arndt will serve as the NDHP's northwest regional commander, stationed in Minot effective December 17, 2021.
Colonel Brandon Solberg announces the promotion of Sgt. Derek Arndt to Lieutenant.
