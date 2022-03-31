WASHINGTON – Representatives Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), María Elvira Salazar (R-FL), and Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ)announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation to combat substance use disorder and addiction across the country.
The legislation, known as the Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act, reauthorizes several substance use disorder programs at more than $900 million, including the Substance Use Disorder Programs of National Significance Grant Programs for both treatment and prevention. These authorizations include key programs focused on overdose prevention, first responder training, co-prescribing programs, pregnant and postpartum women substance use disorder treatment, and alternatives to opioids in emergency rooms, and more.
“While there is a shortage of substance use disorder and mental health services across the country, rural communities face unique challenges in meeting their needs. SAMHSA grant programs have helped state, local, and tribal governments in North Dakota provide care to those most in need and I am proud to support this reauthorization,” said Congressman Armstrong.
“The addiction crisis touches all of our communities — whether urban, suburban, or rural. Right now, we need to recognize that there are two pandemics happening in our country; even as we’re making significant progress in the fight against COVID-19, the opioid and substance use disorder crisis continues to worsen. And going forward, we must focus on strengthening access to treatment and recovery programs,” said Congresswoman Spanberger. “That’s why I am proud to lead this bipartisan, comprehensive effort to forcefully respond to the substance use disorder crisis through SAMHSA.”
Spanberger continued, “Over the last two years, I have heard from far too many families in Virginia about how they have been personally impacted by addiction and overdose — and one such call was with Carey Colvin, whose daughter Summer Barrow died due to a fentanyl overdose. I am honored to lead this legislation — in Summer’s name — to support states’ and communities’ work to combat addiction through prevention, treatment, and recovery services. I want to thank the many Virginia recovery organizations, community leaders, and law enforcement officials who have led the charge against the scourge of substance use disorder and provided hope to our neighbors at risk — and I want to thank Representatives Armstrong, O’Halleran, and Salazar for their partnership on this urgent issue.”
“Homelessness, mental health, and substance abuse are significant issues for South Florida, and Congress must confront these issues and the challenges they present,” said Congresswoman Salazar. “That is why I am very proud to co-lead this important legislation, authorizing grants to better equip community partners to assist those in need. It is time to provide the full range of tools available to save lives, improve health, and keep families together.”
“Working on the Chicago PD, I saw heartbreaking overdoses that tore apart families. Since then, the opioid crisis has grown and worsened, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Congressman O’Halleran. “I’ve always been a strong supporter of commonsense measures that curb the over-prescription of painkillers and expand affordable, available treatment options for Arizonans struggling with addiction. I’m proud to join this bipartisan group in introducing legislation to reauthorize SAMSHA programs that will help the rural communities that need them most.”