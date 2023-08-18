As of August 1st, The Clubhouse Lounge has new ownership. Ryan Torbenson and Autumn Perry, have taken over ownership from Jeremy Tjon.
Perry says the time felt right to make the move. “The opportunity was there, the past owner wanted out. Jeremy, who is from Moorhead and runs a bar in Fargo, is looking to expand ownership there so it was getting harder for him to run back and forth to Valley City. Plus his kids are in baseball there and he is not putting the time in here and was looking to make a change in that for his family.”
The owners share with the Times-Record that the convenience of having ownership in Valley City was a factor as well. “It’s so much easier to be right here, than an hour away - if there is a problem,” Perry said. “If I’m in the middle of something it will take me five minutes instead of an hour, hour and a half to get here.”
The plan to make the change in ownership started to develop between the trio about two years ago, was on hold for a bit, when Tjon reached out to Torbenson recently and the ball began rolling again.
For Torbenson, who is the investor in this operation, buying the Clubhouse came down to a couple of things. “When he (Tjon) reached out to us, he said ‘I want it to go to someone that cares about Valley City, baseball and softball’ and I said that’s us, let’s do this.” Torbenson continues, “I want to see Valley City thrive, that is my biggest thing. I have kids that play baseball, football and traveling baseball and a daughter that does dance. I want to see small business thrive in Valley City.” Torbenson grew up in Enderlin and went to college at Valley City State University. “I’m a big baseball guy and every one knows, baseball and the American Legion go hand it hand. Keeping the Clubhouse going keeps that connection going and strong.”
Perry, who is originally from San Diego, has been living in Valley City for six years. She came to Valley City to play softball at VCSU.
Perry talked about some changes that will be in the works in the very near future. “We going to get coolers in the back room, because right now we just have coolers up front. We have the cases in the back but they are not in coolers, so we want to put bigger coolers back there so that we will have cold beer available consistently.”
She also shared that they plan on expanding the gaming. Right now, the Clubhouse has seven e-gaming machines. Perry says they want to expand gaming to include black jack. “We are planning to change up the present meeting room (located directly across from the restrooms) to allow space to include blackjack table and chairs along with three more e-games as well.
The two say their goal is to bring the atmosphere of a sports bar to the Clubhouse.
Longtime manager Kayla Coleman will continue in her roll as manager of the Clubhouse.
Perry says her working at the Clubhouse as a bartender, has helped immensely in hearing first hand what patrons like, don’t like and want to see come into the bar. “Obviously being behind the bar it was nice being back there, but now I will be on the other side and being able to watch and hear what people want more of and now I will have that roll where I can cater to customers. You may have ideas of what people like when you are bartending, now I’m in a position to make that happen. And that is exciting.”
The Clubhouse also wants to announce its very first golf tournament. The Clubhouse Open will be a 3-4 person scramble, held at Bjornson Municipal Golf Course on Saturday, August 19th with registration at 9 a.m., shotgun start at 10 a.m.
There will be hole prizes, door prizes, meal and complimentary beverage to follow at the Clubhouse after the tournament. Stop in for more information or to sign up.
Lots of fun and exciting things happening at the Clubhouse in Valley City. If you haven’t been in, be sure to pay them a visit at 322 Main Street East.
