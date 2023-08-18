As of August 1st, The Clubhouse Lounge has new ownership. Ryan Torbenson and Autumn Perry, have taken over ownership from Jeremy Tjon.

Perry says the time felt right to make the move. “The opportunity was there, the past owner wanted out. Jeremy, who is from Moorhead and runs a bar in Fargo, is looking to expand ownership there so it was getting harder for him to run back and forth to Valley City. Plus his kids are in baseball there and he is not putting the time in here and was looking to make a change in that for his family.”

