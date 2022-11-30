Clementine, the Times-Record’s elf friend and a close friend of Santa’s, has shared with us at the TR that she is having so much fun on her tour of the Valley City businesses and has met so many nice people. She says the shoppers have been so excited and friendly when they have found her. Some taking photos, some waving quietly and some jumping up and down with excitement -- Clementine adds a special thank you to the little boy who found me last week at Smith Lumber.
Have you had a chance to look for our friendly little elf yet? Don’t worry there is still time.
Clementine, herself, invites all readers to come and find her. This week she has left a note for the Times-Record to share that she is surrounded by such wonderful smells and delightful music. Everywhere she looks is a step in the right direction. Can you guess where she is?
Our mischievous little elf is quite a good hide and seek player so be certain to keep your eye open and watch for her as you visit and shop locally at all our Valley City businesses.
For those who are new to the challenge, Clementine is working with the Times-Record this year with a special mission from Santa to spread her Christmas magic as Santa’s scout through local Valley City businesses.
Several local business have graciously opened their doors to Clementine whenever she decides to spend some time scouting for Santa this holiday season.
The Times-Record and Clementine invite you to help us have a little Christmas fun and try to find Clementine during her visits. Once you find Clementine, report her location back to the Times-Record by calling 701-845-0463, leaving your name, your contact information, and where you found Clementine.
For each correct answer, the guesser will be entered into a drawing for a special prize. After Clementine moves to a new location, her previous location will be revealed and a new hint of her current location will be given.
Clementine knows that this will not only be fun for Times-Record readers, but it will help her complete her special mission, because she will see more people and have more information to report back to Santa.
Participants are also invited to take a picture with her and share it on Facebook with @VCTimesRecord, but Facebook photos will not count towards the grand prize and are just for fun.
Clementine and the Times-Record do ask that those participating remember and abide by the most important rule of elf fun, please DO NOT touch her or she will lose her magic and be unable to complete her mission.
Don’t forget while you are looking for Clementine to register at participating businesses to win one of two $25 gift certificates in our Shop Local campaign each week.
The next ‘Shop Local’ entry forms will printed in the December 7 Times-Record edition with week four winners announced in December 7 TR as well.