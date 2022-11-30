Clementine42022

Clementine, the Times-Record’s elf friend and a close friend of Santa’s, has shared with us at the TR that she is having so much fun on her tour of the Valley City businesses and has met so many nice people. She says the shoppers have been so excited and friendly when they have found her. Some taking photos, some waving quietly and some jumping up and down with excitement -- Clementine adds a special thank you to the little boy who found me last week at Smith Lumber.

Have you had a chance to look for our friendly little elf yet? Don’t worry there is still time.

Recommended for you