Clementine, the Times-Record’s elf friend and a close friend of Santa’s, has moved to her fourth location (hinted at in the photo to the right). She is working with the TR and Santa to complete her 2021 Christmas mission and invites the community to participate in a mission of their own: find out where she is and have a chat!
The mischievous elf’s third visit was to Smith Lumber Hardware and Rental Center. Did you guess where she was?
Clementine really enjoyed her visit as there is so much building and creating with the new building being designed - hammers pounding, saws and workers everywhere - that she felt just like she was at home. She can’t wait to come back next year and see it all done.
Clementine was just in awe over Brenda’s fun Christmas shack - an entire little building filled with all the Christmas items you would need for decorating, plus the tree to choose right outside the door. Not to mention all the gifts and fun tools inside. The elves at the North Pole would be jealous to see all these great treasures.
