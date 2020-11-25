Clementine, the Times-Record’s elf friend and a close friend of Santa’s, has moved to her second location (hinted at in the photo to the right). She is working with the TR and Santa to complete her 2020 Christmas mission and invites the community to participate in a mission of their own: find out where she is and have a chat!
The mischievous elf’s third visit found her back in downtown Valley City visiting NuCara Pharmacy. Clementine just loved all the beautiful glass, cards, frames and toys they had to play with inside NuCara. She especially enjoyed watching the people milling in and out as she hung out on her perch with the grumpy cat.
See Clementine's new clue and read the full story in your Wednesday, Nov. 25th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.