Clementine, the Times-Record’s elf friend and a close friend of Santa’s, was spotted at her first location during her 2021 Christmas mission and invites all readers to come and find her. Her hint is a bit vague but mentions ties and clues. See if you have any idea where she might be, then let us know at the TR.
During Clementine’s visit she will write the TR staff, a note hinting where she will “might” be. We have been asked to share her hints with our TR readers as she hopes you will all go out looking for her and find her in each location.
Our mischievous little elf is quite a good hide and seek player so be certain to keep your eye open and watch for her as you visit and shop locally at our Valley City businesses.
