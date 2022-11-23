Clementine, the Times-Record’s elf friend and a close friend of Santa’s, was found by several callers in her travels about town and has been again spotted at her third location.
Clementine invites all readers to come and find her leaving the following hint for the TR to share... “so much stuff and so much bigger than my last year’s visit. Everything Santa would want is under one roof - tools, clothes, lumber, toys for good little girls, boys and don’t forget our furry friends. Plus an entire room full of Christmas! It is an elf’s dream come true.”
Our mischievous little elf is quite a good hide and seek player so be certain to keep your eye open and watch for her as you visit and shop locally at all our Valley City businesses.
For those who are new to the challenge, Clementine is working with the Times-Record this year with a special mission from Santa to spread her Christmas magic as Santa’s scout through local Valley City businesses.
Several local business have graciously opened their doors to Clementine whenever she decides to spend some time scouting for Santa this holiday season.
The Times-Record and Clementine invite you to help us have a little Christmas fun and try to find Clementine during her visits. Once you find Clementine, report her location back to the Times-Record by calling 701-845-0463, leaving your name, your contact information, and where you found Clementine.
For each correct answer, the guesser will be entered into a drawing for a special prize. After Clementine moves to a new location, her previous location will be revealed and a new hint of her current location will be given.
Clementine knows that this will not only be fun for Times-Record readers, but it will help her complete her special mission, because she will see more people and have more information to report back to Santa.
Participants are also invited to take a picture with her and share it on Facebook with @VCTimesRecord, but Facebook photos will not count towards the grand prize and are just for fun.
Clementine and the Times-Record do ask that those participating remember and abide by the most important rule of elf fun, please DO NOT touch her or she will lose her magic and be unable to complete her mission.
Don’t forget while you are looking for Clementine to register at participating businesses to win one of two $25 gift certificates in our Shop Local campaign each week.
The next ‘Shop Local’ entry forms will printed in the November 30th Times-Record edition with week three winners announced in November 30th TR.