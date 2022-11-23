ClementineSmith2022

Clementine, the Times-Record’s elf friend and a close friend of Santa’s, was found by several callers in her travels about town and has been again spotted at her third location. 

Clementine invites all readers to come and find her leaving the following hint for the TR to share... “so much stuff and so much bigger than my last year’s visit. Everything Santa would want is under one roof - tools, clothes, lumber, toys for good little girls, boys and don’t forget our furry friends. Plus an entire room full of Christmas! It is an elf’s dream come true.”

