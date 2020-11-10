One of the smallest residents of the North Pole will return this month. Clementine, our special Elf friend, has sent a letter to the Times-Record informing us she is on her way here, sent by Santa himself to our beautiful Valley City. You’ll soon find her helping local businesses all around town.
She’s also shared with the TR that this is a special mission and she wants to see as many of you as she can spreading Christmas magic everywhere she stops.
While she’s here, she’ll be spending time in different places and she’s said the TR can do our best to help you find her with a picture in the paper for a hint. Your job is to go find Clementine and report back to the TR where she’s at, leaving your name, contact information and her location. If you locate her, you’ll be entered into prize drawings that will award lucky winners a special Christmas prize. Each time Clementine moves, we’ll share her previous location and a new hint as to where she’s gone.
