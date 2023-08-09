The August 9th Music in the Park performance featuring The Maasjo Sisters will include a special celebration. The City Park mural which features references to the historical aspects of the park, also has character depictions of residents or other supporters of the bandshell/the Bridges Arts Council who donated money to the project will be officially dedicated in a ceremony beginning at 6:45 PM. The ceremony should last about 15 minutes and give time for people to get their spots for the Music in the Park performance for the evening. Some of these were purchased for loved ones and others purchased spots for themselves.
The City Park mural which was completed in 2021 was painted by local artist, Bill Cochran of Bridgetown Imprints and is located on the East Side of the white Valley City Parks and Recreation department building within City Park. While completed in 2021, some refurbishment and additions were done later. The Bridges Arts Council will also be serving root beer floats as part of the dedication and appreciation for all those who faithfully attended our summer performing arts series (Music in the Park and Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park). We would not be able to bring these events to the local area without the support of our patrons who attend weekly.