WHO: Officials from City-County Health District and Local Government are expected to speak.
Speakers will include:
•Theresa Will – Administrator for City-County Health District
•Sue Lloyd – Barnes County Emergency Manager
•Bill Carlblom – Barnes County Commissioner
•Dave Carlsrud – Valley City Mayor
WHAT: Each organization will provide updates and information pertaining to recent developments in the COVID-19 response. All officials will be available following the briefing for questions from media partners.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 8 at 5:30pm
WHERE: City of Valley City – City Hall, 254 2nd Ave NE, Valley City, ND 58072
The briefing is closed the public to honor social distancing. Members of the public can view live on City-County Health’s Facebook page, KOVC 1490 AM, BEK Channel 26 and CSI Cable 68.