City County Health District

WHO: Officials from City-County Health District and Local Government are expected to speak.

Speakers will include:

•Theresa Will – Administrator for City-County Health District

•Sue Lloyd – Barnes County Emergency Manager

•Bill Carlblom – Barnes County Commissioner

•Dave Carlsrud – Valley City Mayor

WHAT: Each organization will provide updates and information pertaining to recent developments in the COVID-19 response. All officials will be available following the briefing for questions from media partners.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 8 at 5:30pm

WHERE: City of Valley City – City Hall, 254 2nd Ave NE, Valley City, ND 58072

The briefing is closed the public to honor social distancing. Members of the public can view live on City-County Health’s Facebook page, KOVC 1490 AM, BEK Channel 26 and CSI Cable 68.

